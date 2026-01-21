Cabinet Ministers Resign to Join Nepal's Election Race

In a significant political move, four ministers from the caretaker Cabinet of Nepal have stepped down to join the fray in the upcoming March 5 general elections. With these resignations, the political landscape in Nepal is set to witness a dynamic shift.

Minister Mahabir Pun, responsible for Science and Education, has submitted his candidacy from the Myagdi district as an independent candidate. Joining him is Communication Minister Jagadish Kharel, representing the Rastriya Swatantra Party in Lalitpur-2, and Sports Minister Bablu Gupta, contesting from Siraha-1.

Earlier, Energy and Water Resources Minister Kulman Ghising resigned and became Ujyaalo Nepal Party's chairman, filing his nomination from Kathmandu constituency No. 3. These developments follow the resignation of former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, which catalyzed the calling of fresh elections.

