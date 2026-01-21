New Zealand's Election Day Announced by Prime Minister Luxon

New Zealand's Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, has officially announced that the country's parliamentary elections are scheduled for Saturday, November 7.

According to Luxon, this marks a key date for the nation as it prepares to decide the future political landscape.

Under New Zealand's political system, the parliamentary term lasts for three years, with the December 19, 2026 deadline set as the latest possible date for holding the next general election.

(With inputs from agencies.)