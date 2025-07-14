Left Menu

Bengal's Quiet Guardian: Ashim Ghosh's Surprising Return to Power

Ashim Ghosh, once a key figure in Bengal BJP, has unexpectedly resurfaced as Haryana's new Governor, two decades after stepping away from active politics. Known for his intellect and dedication, Ghosh's appointment highlights a reverence for the party's veteran builders and marks his return to national prominence.

Updated: 14-07-2025 16:57 IST
Ashim Ghosh, a former towering figure in Bengal's BJP, has been appointed as the new Governor of Haryana, marking a surprising return to the political stage after a 20-year hiatus. His appointment revives his presence in national politics, showcasing a shift in the BJP's respect for longtime contributors.

Ghosh, a political scientist and former professor, was a respected figure in West Bengal's BJP during its formative years. His contributions and dedication to party ideology set him apart in a political climate that often prizes flamboyance over substance. His recent appointment underscores a pattern in gubernatorial picks that favors seasoned and ideologically steadfast individuals.

The 81-year-old's journey from academic life back into the political spotlight reflects a broader narrative of recognizing the efforts of early party builders in Bengal. Ghosh is now the fourth figure from the state to take on a gubernatorial role, cementing his legacy within the party and marking a full-circle career path.

(With inputs from agencies.)

