Escalating Tensions: Clashes in Syria's Sweida Province

In a dramatic escalation of violence, Israel has targeted military tanks in southern Syria. The region witnesses conflict among Syrian government forces, Druze militias, and Bedouin tribes, leading to a worsening humanitarian situation.

The province of Sweida stands as the battleground where local militias and clans are engaged in fierce fighting. This turmoil has claimed dozens of lives, highlighting the fragile state of the area.

Efforts by government security forces to restore order encountered resistance, worsening the chaos. The Interior Ministry reports indicate over 30 fatalities and nearly 100 injuries, reflecting the severe impact on the local population.

(With inputs from agencies.)