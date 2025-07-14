Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Clashes in Syria's Sweida Province

Military tanks from Israel targeted southern Syria amidst ongoing conflict among Syrian government forces, Druze militias, and Bedouin tribes. The deadly clashes in Syria's Sweida province have resulted in over 30 deaths and nearly 100 injuries, further complicating the region's stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:09 IST
Escalating Tensions: Clashes in Syria's Sweida Province
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a dramatic escalation of violence, Israel has targeted military tanks in southern Syria. The region witnesses conflict among Syrian government forces, Druze militias, and Bedouin tribes, leading to a worsening humanitarian situation.

The province of Sweida stands as the battleground where local militias and clans are engaged in fierce fighting. This turmoil has claimed dozens of lives, highlighting the fragile state of the area.

Efforts by government security forces to restore order encountered resistance, worsening the chaos. The Interior Ministry reports indicate over 30 fatalities and nearly 100 injuries, reflecting the severe impact on the local population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025