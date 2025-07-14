Bridging Borders: India and China's Path to Normalization

India and China have committed to building upon their recent progress in normalizing bilateral ties, as highlighted during a meeting between India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Central to the discussions were border de-escalation and avoiding restrictive trade measures, areas that have often strained their relations.

Jaishankar underscored the importance of mutual respect, interest, and sensitivity as foundational principles for positive development. He noted the progress made since resolving friction points along the border, emphasizing the necessity for further de-escalation and constructive engagement on various bilateral issues.

The conversation also touched upon India's hopes for a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, aligning with the mandate of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting. Both sides acknowledged the importance of stable relations not only for themselves but for broader regional and global stability.

