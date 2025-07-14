Bihar's Voter Enlistment Drive: Paving the Way for Democracy

The Election Commission is close to finalizing Bihar's draft electoral roll amid a special intensive revision of the voters' list. Over 6.60 crore, out of approximately 7.89 crore electors, have submitted their enumeration forms, marking 83.66% collection after two rounds of thorough door-to-door visits by booth-level officers.

As the July 25 deadline for form submission approaches, efforts through media outreach and direct contact are intensified to ensure those temporarily out of the state can participate. Electors have the advantage of filling online forms via mobile apps or through family assistance, safeguarding their inclusion in the draft roll set for publication on August 1.

The intensive revision aims to include all valid electors, offering opportunities for claims and objections from August 1 to September 1. This ensures every eligible voter is represented on the final roll, scheduled for publication on September 30, reaffirming democratic participation in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)