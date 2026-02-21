Lavender Surge: India's Purple Revolution Blossoms in J&K and Uttarakhand

In a concerted effort to bolster lavender cultivation, approximately six lakh free quality planting material (QPM) seedlings have been distributed among 750 farmers across Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand, according to officials on Saturday.

The initiative is designed to both expand the cultivation of this exotic aromatic crop and enhance farmers' incomes, thereby strengthening the region's status as a burgeoning center of lavender production in India, explained Sandeep Singh Charak, a Lavender Scientist from CSIR-IIIM Jammu.

Notably, 50 nurseries in Bhaderwah, renowned as the origin of India's Purple Revolution, participated in the distribution. Charak noted that the move involved both procurement and free distribution of seedlings, significantly benefiting lavender farmers and encouraging a shift from traditional crops.

