Lavender Surge: India's Purple Revolution Blossoms in J&K and Uttarakhand
Lavender cultivation in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand gets a boost as six lakh free seedlings are distributed to farmers, aiming to increase income and establish the region as a lavender hub. Efforts by CSIR-IIIM and farmer Touqeer Bagban contribute significantly to this aromatic agricultural shift.
In a concerted effort to bolster lavender cultivation, approximately six lakh free quality planting material (QPM) seedlings have been distributed among 750 farmers across Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand, according to officials on Saturday.
The initiative is designed to both expand the cultivation of this exotic aromatic crop and enhance farmers' incomes, thereby strengthening the region's status as a burgeoning center of lavender production in India, explained Sandeep Singh Charak, a Lavender Scientist from CSIR-IIIM Jammu.
Notably, 50 nurseries in Bhaderwah, renowned as the origin of India's Purple Revolution, participated in the distribution. Charak noted that the move involved both procurement and free distribution of seedlings, significantly benefiting lavender farmers and encouraging a shift from traditional crops.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- lavender
- cultivation
- India
- Jammu-Kashmir
- Uttarakhand
- farmers
- agriculture
- CSIR-IIIM
- aromatic
- crop
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Disburses Rs 285 Crore Crop Compensation: A Lifeline for Farmers
Protests Persist as Authorities and Farmers Clash Over Loni Dumping Ground
Uttarakhand Strengthens Court Security Amid Bomb Threats
Congress Fights US-India Trade Deal: Farmers at Risk
Bomb Threat Strikes Uttarakhand High Court