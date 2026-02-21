Left Menu

Lavender Surge: India's Purple Revolution Blossoms in J&K and Uttarakhand

Lavender cultivation in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand gets a boost as six lakh free seedlings are distributed to farmers, aiming to increase income and establish the region as a lavender hub. Efforts by CSIR-IIIM and farmer Touqeer Bagban contribute significantly to this aromatic agricultural shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhaderwah | Updated: 21-02-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 15:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a concerted effort to bolster lavender cultivation, approximately six lakh free quality planting material (QPM) seedlings have been distributed among 750 farmers across Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand, according to officials on Saturday.

The initiative is designed to both expand the cultivation of this exotic aromatic crop and enhance farmers' incomes, thereby strengthening the region's status as a burgeoning center of lavender production in India, explained Sandeep Singh Charak, a Lavender Scientist from CSIR-IIIM Jammu.

Notably, 50 nurseries in Bhaderwah, renowned as the origin of India's Purple Revolution, participated in the distribution. Charak noted that the move involved both procurement and free distribution of seedlings, significantly benefiting lavender farmers and encouraging a shift from traditional crops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

