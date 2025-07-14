Left Menu

J&K Governance Under Scrutiny After Police Block Martyrs' Day Tribute

Police allegedly manhandled J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and prevented various political leaders from visiting a graveyard to pay homage on Martyrs' Day. The CPI(M) and CPI have condemned these actions, demanding apologies and restoration of statehood. The incident reflects growing tensions and governmental control in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:26 IST
J&K Governance Under Scrutiny After Police Block Martyrs' Day Tribute
Omar Abdullah
Left parties have expressed strong outrage after police allegedly manhandled Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who attempted to pay respects at a graveyard in Srinagar on Martyrs' Day. The CPI(M) has demanded an apology from the lieutenant governor for what they identify as an 'assault' on democratic rights.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) criticized the central government's attempts to enforce its agenda, highlighting the abolition of Martyrs' Day as a holiday juxtaposed with celebrating the Maharaja responsible for past oppression. The party censured the current governance for undermining the state's duly elected officials.

CPI General Secretary D Raja condemned the limitations on democratic expression in the region, labeling the police's actions as unacceptable. He emphasized these incidents mark a decline under unaccountable rule and reiterated the demand for immediate restoration of statehood to Jammu & Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

