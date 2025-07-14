Congress Criticizes Delayed Accountability for Pahalgam Attack

The Congress criticized the delayed acknowledgment by Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha regarding the Pahalgam attack, labeling it an insult to victims. The attack claimed 26 lives.

Pawan Khera, Congress' media head, questioned the motives behind Sinha's delayed responsibility. He urged accountability and asked when Sinha would resign.

In reaction, AICC's Jairam Ramesh hinted at hidden protections, amplifying Congress' demand for transparency and better governance measures.

