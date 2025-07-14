Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Delayed Accountability for Pahalgam Attack

The Congress has accused Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha of insulting victims of the Pahalgam attack due to his delayed acceptance of responsibility. The party questions his motives for the delay and demands his resignation, as they seek clarity on accountability and protection of individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress criticized the delayed acknowledgment by Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha regarding the Pahalgam attack, labeling it an insult to victims. The attack claimed 26 lives.

Pawan Khera, Congress' media head, questioned the motives behind Sinha's delayed responsibility. He urged accountability and asked when Sinha would resign.

In reaction, AICC's Jairam Ramesh hinted at hidden protections, amplifying Congress' demand for transparency and better governance measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

