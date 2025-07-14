Left Menu

West Bengal Fisheries Minister Hospitalized During Cabinet Meeting for Sudden Illness

West Bengal Fisheries Minister Biplab Roy Chowdhury was hospitalized after experiencing dizziness and a spike in blood pressure during a cabinet meeting. He was taken to SSKM Hospital where his condition was stabilized following a thorough medical examination.

Kolkata | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:28 IST
  • India

West Bengal Fisheries Minister Biplab Roy Chowdhury was urgently transported to SSKM Hospital after succumbing to a sudden illness amid a cabinet session, an official reported.

Chowdhury revealed symptoms of dizziness, leading to an immediate medical response. Doctors noted a concerning rise in his blood pressure, prompting his hospital transfer for further evaluation.

Following comprehensive examination at SSKM Hospital, medical professionals confirmed the minister's condition to be stable, according to a senior doctor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

