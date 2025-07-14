West Bengal Fisheries Minister Hospitalized During Cabinet Meeting for Sudden Illness

West Bengal Fisheries Minister Biplab Roy Chowdhury was urgently transported to SSKM Hospital after succumbing to a sudden illness amid a cabinet session, an official reported.

Chowdhury revealed symptoms of dizziness, leading to an immediate medical response. Doctors noted a concerning rise in his blood pressure, prompting his hospital transfer for further evaluation.

Following comprehensive examination at SSKM Hospital, medical professionals confirmed the minister's condition to be stable, according to a senior doctor.

