Sena Discipline Crisis: Shinde's Strong Warning to Legislators

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has stepped in to restore order within the Shiv Sena amidst public backlash over recent controversies involving senior party members.

In a party meeting held on Monday, Shinde urged legislators and ministers to maintain discipline and accountability in public life. His comments follow two high-profile incidents that damaged the party's image.

The first involved Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, who was caught assaulting a canteen worker over stale food, while a separate video showing Minister Sanjay Shirsat with bundles of cash added to the embarrassment. Shinde emphasized the importance of responsible conduct, warning that actions could be taken against members who cross the line.

