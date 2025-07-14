Tragedy in Odisha: Student's Plight Sparks Political Turmoil

In a deeply distressing turn of events, the health condition of a 20-year-old college student in Odisha, who set herself ablaze following alleged sexual harassment by a professor, remains critical. The incident has sparked political tension, with protests erupting across the state.

The arrest of the principal of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College has intensified the scrutiny, as investigations continue into the circumstances that led the student to such a tragic decision. High-profile figures, including President Droupadi Murmu, have expressed concern and called for thorough investigations.

Amid escalating political pressures, opposition parties have demanded justice and reform, urging authorities to address the safety of women in educational institutions and ensure a robust response to harassment allegations. The incident has prompted a thorough investigation by both the state police and Crime Branch.