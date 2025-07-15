Left Menu

Japan's New Administrative Body Addresses Foreign Nationals Surge Ahead of Election

Japan establishes a cross-agency administrative body to address the rise of foreign nationals as a critical issue in the upcoming election. The initiative aims to manage crime and over-tourism and implement stricter regulations for foreigners. Public concern and political dynamics shape this significant policy development.

Updated: 15-07-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:33 IST
Japan's New Administrative Body Addresses Foreign Nationals Surge Ahead of Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan has initiated a new administrative entity to address citizens' concerns over the increasing foreign population, as it emerges as a central theme in the forthcoming national election.

The organization will act as a cross-agency "control tower" addressing issues related to crime and over-tourism involving foreigners according to the government. Historically, Japan has enforced stringent immigration laws to maintain a homogeneous population, recently adjusting these laws to bolster its dwindling and aging workforce. Last year, the foreign national populace reached an unprecedented 3.8 million, constituting only 3% of the total population.

This body formation follows a proposal from Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party to facilitate harmonious coexistence with foreign nationals. Measures include strict criteria for switching to a Japanese driver's license and for foreign property ownership. The rise in foreign residents, supported by the populist Sanseito party, has raised concerns among voters, threatening the LDP-Komeito coalition's upper house majority.

