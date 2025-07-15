Left Menu

Bengali Discrimination Protest Ignites TMC's Advocacy in Delhi

Trinamool Congress MPs, including Sagarika Ghose and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, are leading a protest over electricity disconnection in a Bengali-dominated camp in Delhi. They claim illegal targeting of Bengali-speaking migrants. TMC leaders and locals demand equal treatment, highlighting instances of alleged discrimination and identity verification by Delhi police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 12:48 IST
Bengali Discrimination Protest Ignites TMC's Advocacy in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a continued show of defiance, Trinamool Congress MPs, featuring prominent figures such as Sagarika Ghose and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, spearheaded a protest at Jai Hind Camp in Delhi on Tuesday. The protest centers on the disconnection of electricity affecting a predominantly Bengali-speaking community.

Joined by TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, the protesters are demanding a reversal of the court-ordered electricity disconnection, raising the issue of alleged discrimination against Bengali-speaking residents. Statements from protesters reveal their possession of valid Indian identity proof, questioning why they're subjected to such treatment.

The protest gains further momentum with support from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who, along with TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, plans to lead a protest march in Kolkata. The community alleges that prior verifications found no illegal residents, emphasizing demands for fair and respectful treatment.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025