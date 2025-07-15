Bengali Discrimination Protest Ignites TMC's Advocacy in Delhi
Trinamool Congress MPs, including Sagarika Ghose and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, are leading a protest over electricity disconnection in a Bengali-dominated camp in Delhi. They claim illegal targeting of Bengali-speaking migrants. TMC leaders and locals demand equal treatment, highlighting instances of alleged discrimination and identity verification by Delhi police.
In a continued show of defiance, Trinamool Congress MPs, featuring prominent figures such as Sagarika Ghose and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, spearheaded a protest at Jai Hind Camp in Delhi on Tuesday. The protest centers on the disconnection of electricity affecting a predominantly Bengali-speaking community.
Joined by TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, the protesters are demanding a reversal of the court-ordered electricity disconnection, raising the issue of alleged discrimination against Bengali-speaking residents. Statements from protesters reveal their possession of valid Indian identity proof, questioning why they're subjected to such treatment.
The protest gains further momentum with support from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who, along with TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, plans to lead a protest march in Kolkata. The community alleges that prior verifications found no illegal residents, emphasizing demands for fair and respectful treatment.
