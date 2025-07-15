Left Menu

Senate Faces Decision on Trump’s $9.4 Billion Spending Cuts

The U.S. Senate is set to vote on President Trump's proposal to cut $9.4 billion in foreign aid and public broadcasting. With looming deadlines and bipartisan dissent, this represents a test of Trump's influence over Republicans. Opponents argue these cuts threaten essential health and communication programs.

Updated: 15-07-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:43 IST
The U.S. Senate is poised for a crucial vote on President Donald Trump's proposal to slash $9.4 billion in previously approved foreign aid and public broadcasting funding. This voting session, potentially starting Tuesday, showcases the president's sway over his Republican counterparts.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune acknowledges procedural votes might begin soon but expresses uncertainty over securing enough votes for the measure without amendments. The urgency stems from a Friday deadline to act on the rescissions package. The proposed cuts amount to $8.3 billion in foreign aid and $1.1 billion in public broadcasting, pivotal programs that Democrats and even some Republicans fear erode congressional budgetary authority.

The cuts, targeting health and communication initiatives, face opposition from those claiming they will weaken bipartisan support for key health programs and essential rural communications. Trump's firm stance pits him against lawmakers wary of surrendering their constitutional spending powers. Previous rescissions efforts have failed, but the current political divide heightens the stakes as another potential government shutdown looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

