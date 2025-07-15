Senate Faces Decision on Trump’s $9.4 Billion Spending Cuts

The U.S. Senate is poised for a crucial vote on President Donald Trump's proposal to slash $9.4 billion in previously approved foreign aid and public broadcasting funding. This voting session, potentially starting Tuesday, showcases the president's sway over his Republican counterparts.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune acknowledges procedural votes might begin soon but expresses uncertainty over securing enough votes for the measure without amendments. The urgency stems from a Friday deadline to act on the rescissions package. The proposed cuts amount to $8.3 billion in foreign aid and $1.1 billion in public broadcasting, pivotal programs that Democrats and even some Republicans fear erode congressional budgetary authority.

The cuts, targeting health and communication initiatives, face opposition from those claiming they will weaken bipartisan support for key health programs and essential rural communications. Trump's firm stance pits him against lawmakers wary of surrendering their constitutional spending powers. Previous rescissions efforts have failed, but the current political divide heightens the stakes as another potential government shutdown looms.

