Diplomatic Challenges: Rescheduled UN Conference on Palestinian State Recognition

The postponed United Nations conference, now set for July 28-29, aims to address the thorny issues of post-war reconstruction in Gaza and the potential recognition of a Palestinian state. France's Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, emphasized the significance of these discussions, aligning with France's supportive stance towards Palestinian statehood.

Originally slated for June and organized by France and Saudi Arabia, the conference suffered delays due to geopolitical tensions, notably the Israel-Iran air war. This conflict complicated travel arrangements for key representatives, especially from Arab nations.

While expectations for major announcements are tempered by French President Macron's absence, the meeting will still gauge international support for a Palestinian state. Macron previously advocated for recognition, facing resistance from allies like Britain and Canada, with ongoing discussions in Doha exploring a U.S.-endorsed 60-day ceasefire.