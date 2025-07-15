EU offers Slovakia reassurances on Russian gas exit, letter shows

The European Commission has told Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico the EU will work to address his concerns over the bloc's proposal to end Russian gas imports by 2028, a Commission letter seen by Reuters showed.

The Commission will take steps including to clarify how an 'emergency break' can be triggered if gas prices spike because of scarce supply during the Russian gas phase-out, said the letter, addressed to Fico and signed by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Slovakia has been blocking the EU's new sanctions package against Russia, until its concerns are addressed over the separate EU proposal to phase out imports of Russian gas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)