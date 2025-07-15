Chhattisgarh assembly passes resolution to congratulate PM, armed forces over 'Operation Sindoor'

The Chhattisgarh legislative assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian armed forces for the success of 'Operation Sindoor', a military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people.

The resolution was passed in the absence of Congress members, who boycotted the proceedings of the House, alleging that the opposition party was deliberately being targeted by the ruling side. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kedar Kashyap moved the resolution stating, ''This House heartily congratulates the Indian Army for its indomitable courage and bravery and the strategic acumen of the successful Prime Minister of the country for the historic step taken by the Indian Army to destroy the terrorist hideouts by attacking them through 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, 2025.'' Kashyap said the success of Operation Sindoor has shown strong commitment of the country towards national security and strong stance on terrorism.

''Our armed forces gave a befitting reply to terrorism through Operation Sindoor and we express our gratitude to them. We also express gratitude to our PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for their guidance,'' he said.

Now India is no longer the kind of country that sits quietly. India now gives a befitting reply to terrorism under the leadership of the PM. India has made it clear through Operation Sindoor that it will not spare anyone who teases it, he said.

The entire country was enraged after the Pahalgam terror attack wherein people were killed after being asked their names and religion. A befitting reply was given through Operation Sindoor, he said.

Participating in the discussion, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed PM Modi and the armed forces over Operation Sindoor.

As senior BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar started his speech on the resolution, the Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the House.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Charan Das Mahant said, Congress salutes the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces, but during the discussion we were being targeted so we boycotted it.

Talking to reporters in the assembly premises, Mahant said Congress members were in the House to take part in the discussion but the way discussion was started it was aimed at deliberately targeting the Congress.

Their (BJP members) intention was to tease us, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)