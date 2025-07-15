MP Kirti Vardhan Singh to replace 13th day feast for late father with solemn tribute event

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, popularly known as Raja Bhaiya, said there will be no 13th day feast following the wake of his father and former MP Anand Singh alias Annu Bhaiya. Anand Singh, a prominent political figure from Gonda, died on July 6.

Instead, on July 18, a ceremony will be held at his estate in Mankapur Kot in tribute to the late politician, Singh said.

He said his family will commit to sponsoring the weddings of underprivileged girls in memory of the former UP minister. ''My father dedicated his life to public service and philanthropy. Helping those in need, especially arranging dignified lives for girls from poor families through marriage, is the most meaningful way to honour his legacy,'' the MP said.

