Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu Engages with Union Leaders on Key State Projects

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday held a significant meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to deliberate on pressing state issues. This 45-minute discussion also covered pivotal political matters, reflecting Naidu's influence as a key ally within the NDA.

Among the crucial topics, Naidu discussed the Polavaram-Banakacherla project aimed at utilizing surplus Godavari waters to aid the drought-stricken region of Rayalaseema. Sources indicate that Naidu also engaged with NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat during his visit.

Embarking on a two-day tour to the national capital, Naidu plans further engagements with several Union ministers. His schedule includes meetings with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other key officials like Mansukh L Mandaviya and C R Patil, aiming to bolster support for Andhra Pradesh's development initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)