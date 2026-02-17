Left Menu

Funding Drought: Assam's Struggle with Central Allocations

The Assam government's financial support from the central government and finance commission has declined over four years, sparking opposition criticism. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary reported decreasing funds and rising state debt. The opposition demands discussions, alleging the Centre's neglect, while the government maintains fiscal stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:31 IST
In a concerning development, Assam has witnessed a continuous decline in financial allocations from the central government and the finance commission over the last four years. During a recent parliamentary session, the revelation prompted opposition parties to accuse the Centre of showing partiality towards the state.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, responding to queries, highlighted that central grants dropped from Rs 30,326 crore in 2021-22 to an estimated Rs 21,250 crore in 2024-25. Similarly, commission grants saw a drastic reduction. This financial squeeze has coincided with a sharp rise in Assam's public debt.

The opposition has called for urgent discussions, with allegations of neglect by the central authorities. However, Assam's government asserts its financial health, maintaining a stable debt-GSDP ratio and claiming imminent financial relief once the pending finance commission installments are released.

