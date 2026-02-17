Funding Drought: Assam's Struggle with Central Allocations

In a concerning development, Assam has witnessed a continuous decline in financial allocations from the central government and the finance commission over the last four years. During a recent parliamentary session, the revelation prompted opposition parties to accuse the Centre of showing partiality towards the state.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, responding to queries, highlighted that central grants dropped from Rs 30,326 crore in 2021-22 to an estimated Rs 21,250 crore in 2024-25. Similarly, commission grants saw a drastic reduction. This financial squeeze has coincided with a sharp rise in Assam's public debt.

The opposition has called for urgent discussions, with allegations of neglect by the central authorities. However, Assam's government asserts its financial health, maintaining a stable debt-GSDP ratio and claiming imminent financial relief once the pending finance commission installments are released.

