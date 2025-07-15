Diplomatic Dynamics: India's Strategic Talks with Russia and Iran

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in critical discussions on Tuesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The talks centered on enhancing bilateral cooperation and addressing the developing regional security situation in West Asia.

The meetings occurred alongside a foreign ministerial conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) held in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin. 'Reviewed our bilateral cooperation and global developments with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia in Tianjin this afternoon,' Jaishankar communicated via social media.

The discussions are understood to have covered various issues, including the preparation for Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to India for the annual India-Russia summit. In his meeting with Araghchi, Jaishankar discussed the overarching situation in West Asia, further indicating India's focus on regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)