EU Urges Israel for Humanitarian Progress in Gaza

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has called on Israel to take further concrete actions to ameliorate the humanitarian circumstances in Gaza. In a statement made on Tuesday, Kallas emphasized the urgent need for tangible improvements following a pact struck with the EU the previous week.

Speaking after a conference with EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Kallas noted, "Israel needs to take more concrete steps to improve the humanitarian situation on the ground. The European Union will keep a close watch."

The EU intends to monitor the situation closely to ensure Israel's adherence to the agreement, emphasizing the importance of translating diplomatic commitments into actual progress for the people of Gaza.

