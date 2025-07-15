Left Menu

EU Ombudsman Challenges Fast-Track on Sustainability Laws

The EU Ombudsman has demanded the European Commission explain why it fast-tracked changes to sustainability laws, bypassing normal consultation processes. The Commission's legal changes exempted smaller businesses from sustainability reporting rules, potentially conflicting with climate commitments. Ombudsman Teresa Anjinho criticized the lack of a detailed impact assessment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:23 IST
EU Ombudsman Challenges Fast-Track on Sustainability Laws
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union's Ombudsman has challenged the European Commission over its expedited approach to amending sustainability laws. Concerns were raised after campaigners complained of weakened regulations without public consultation.

In February, the Commission proposed legal amendments exempting thousands of smaller EU businesses from sustainability reporting. This was aimed at easing regulatory burdens as European industries face stiff competition from China and the United States. However, the EU Ombudsman demanded justification for bypassing a comprehensive impact assessment and public consultation, both standard practices unless in crisis situations.

Ombudsman Teresa Anjinho penned a letter to the Commission, criticizing the inadequate justification for this urgency, questioning the 24-hour internal review period. The European Commission has until mid-September to respond. A spokesperson suggested immediate legal clarity was necessary under the existing sustainability framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025