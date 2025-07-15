EU Ombudsman Challenges Fast-Track on Sustainability Laws

The European Union's Ombudsman has challenged the European Commission over its expedited approach to amending sustainability laws. Concerns were raised after campaigners complained of weakened regulations without public consultation.

In February, the Commission proposed legal amendments exempting thousands of smaller EU businesses from sustainability reporting. This was aimed at easing regulatory burdens as European industries face stiff competition from China and the United States. However, the EU Ombudsman demanded justification for bypassing a comprehensive impact assessment and public consultation, both standard practices unless in crisis situations.

Ombudsman Teresa Anjinho penned a letter to the Commission, criticizing the inadequate justification for this urgency, questioning the 24-hour internal review period. The European Commission has until mid-September to respond. A spokesperson suggested immediate legal clarity was necessary under the existing sustainability framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)