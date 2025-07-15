Left Menu

New Trade Deal Shifts Tariff Dynamics with Indonesia

A recent trade agreement allows U.S. goods to enter Indonesia tariff-free while U.S. tariffs remain on Indonesian imports. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed this on CNBC but did not disclose the specific tariff rates involved in the deal orchestrated by President Trump.

Updated: 15-07-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:00 IST
  • United States

In a significant development in international trade, U.S. goods will enter Indonesia without tariffs, as confirmed by U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. The announcement came after President Donald Trump revealed a new trade deal with Indonesia.

However, Indonesian exports to the U.S. will still be subjected to tariffs, shifting the trade balance dynamics between the two nations. Lutnick, speaking in an interview on CNBC, provided this crucial update but withheld details on the specific tariff rates.

This agreement marks a pivotal moment in the trade relations between the U.S. and Indonesia, emphasizing the complexities and strategic interests at play on the global economic stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

