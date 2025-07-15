New Trade Deal Shifts Tariff Dynamics with Indonesia

In a significant development in international trade, U.S. goods will enter Indonesia without tariffs, as confirmed by U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. The announcement came after President Donald Trump revealed a new trade deal with Indonesia.

However, Indonesian exports to the U.S. will still be subjected to tariffs, shifting the trade balance dynamics between the two nations. Lutnick, speaking in an interview on CNBC, provided this crucial update but withheld details on the specific tariff rates.

This agreement marks a pivotal moment in the trade relations between the U.S. and Indonesia, emphasizing the complexities and strategic interests at play on the global economic stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)