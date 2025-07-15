Left Menu

Congress Slams Jaishankar's China Comments Amid Tensions

The Congress Party criticizes External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for fostering 'bonhomie' with China despite its support for Pakistan during conflict and restrictions on exports to India. Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate alleges Jaishankar praised China, questioned the delay in justice post-terror attacks, and demanded government clarity on these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:18 IST
Congress Slams Jaishankar's China Comments Amid Tensions
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, the Congress Party has lashed out at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, accusing him of exhibiting undue camaraderie with China during a recent visit for the SCO Foreign Ministers meeting. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate expressed concern over China's support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, highlighting the lack of a stern response from the Indian side while instead allegedly praising China.

Shrinate condemned Jaishankar's remarks suggesting improving Indo-China relations since a summit in October 2022, questioning his disconnect with the ground realities and the insult perceived by India's armed forces. She referenced Lt Gen Rahul R. Singh's statement on China's backing of Pakistan during the conflict, bringing attention to the ongoing lack of suspects apprehended following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Congress spokesperson outlined how China's strategic moves, such as restricting critical exports to India, have exacerbated trade imbalances and territorial tensions. Despite these challenges, Shrinate accused Jaishankar and Prime Minister Modi's administration of neglecting national interests for diplomatic gains, compelling the government to provide transparency and accountability on unresolved security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025