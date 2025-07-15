Congress Slams Jaishankar's China Comments Amid Tensions

In a pointed critique, the Congress Party has lashed out at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, accusing him of exhibiting undue camaraderie with China during a recent visit for the SCO Foreign Ministers meeting. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate expressed concern over China's support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, highlighting the lack of a stern response from the Indian side while instead allegedly praising China.

Shrinate condemned Jaishankar's remarks suggesting improving Indo-China relations since a summit in October 2022, questioning his disconnect with the ground realities and the insult perceived by India's armed forces. She referenced Lt Gen Rahul R. Singh's statement on China's backing of Pakistan during the conflict, bringing attention to the ongoing lack of suspects apprehended following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Congress spokesperson outlined how China's strategic moves, such as restricting critical exports to India, have exacerbated trade imbalances and territorial tensions. Despite these challenges, Shrinate accused Jaishankar and Prime Minister Modi's administration of neglecting national interests for diplomatic gains, compelling the government to provide transparency and accountability on unresolved security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)