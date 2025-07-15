Left Menu

Shashikant Shinde: Revitalizing NCP's Political Journey

Shashikant Shinde, newly appointed state unit chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), aims to rejuvenate the party's presence in Maharashtra by launching an extensive tour and focusing on young leaders. He plans to challenge the government on its policies and draw inspiration from R R Patil's grassroots leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 23:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shashikant Shinde, the new state unit chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), has pledged to revitalize the party in Maharashtra, asserting his intent to challenge the current government's policies. The seasoned politician plans to embark on an extensive state tour aimed at strengthening the party's roots and fostering young leadership.

Shinde, a former minister with a history of supporting NCP leader Sharad Pawar, vows to reinvigorate the party's base by engaging with youth and ensuring representation from all societal sections. He reflects on the exemplary leadership of former home minister R R Patil and aims to embody similar grassroots engagement.

As the party gears up for upcoming local elections, Shinde faces the formidable task of reversing the NCP's recent electoral setbacks. His leadership comes at a crucial time, with a commitment to combat the allure of power and money in current political dynamics and to steer the NCP toward renewed electoral success.

