Congress Gears Up for Crucial Meetings Amidst Upcoming Monsoon Session

Congress leaders, including Chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, are convening in Guwahati, Assam, on Wednesday for a series of strategic meetings. Among these are the Political Affairs Committee gathering and discussions with Pradesh Congress Committee office bearers, MPs, and MLAs, aiming to consolidate party strategies ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi has departed from Delhi to attend these crucial discussions. Earlier, Kharge met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to ensure the forthcoming session is productive, underlining the necessity for debates on pivotal public concerns spanning strategic, political, socio-economic, and foreign policy spheres.

The Monsoon Session, running from July 21 to August 21, will pause for Independence Day celebrations on August 13 and 14. Ahead of this, the central government plans an all-party meeting on July 19, as announced by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, confirming the session's focused agenda following the impactful Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)