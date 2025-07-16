Left Menu

Congress Gears Up for Crucial Meetings Amidst Upcoming Monsoon Session

The Congress is set to hold key meetings in Guwahati, Assam, involving party leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. These gatherings precede the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting on July 21, where significant public issues are expected to be discussed following Operation Sindoor's impact on the political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:34 IST
Congress Gears Up for Crucial Meetings Amidst Upcoming Monsoon Session
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leaders, including Chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, are convening in Guwahati, Assam, on Wednesday for a series of strategic meetings. Among these are the Political Affairs Committee gathering and discussions with Pradesh Congress Committee office bearers, MPs, and MLAs, aiming to consolidate party strategies ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi has departed from Delhi to attend these crucial discussions. Earlier, Kharge met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to ensure the forthcoming session is productive, underlining the necessity for debates on pivotal public concerns spanning strategic, political, socio-economic, and foreign policy spheres.

The Monsoon Session, running from July 21 to August 21, will pause for Independence Day celebrations on August 13 and 14. Ahead of this, the central government plans an all-party meeting on July 19, as announced by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, confirming the session's focused agenda following the impactful Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025