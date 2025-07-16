Protest Erupts Over MLA's Assault at Canteen

On Wednesday, opposition legislators from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) staged a symbolic 'banian towel' protest outside Vidhan Bhavan. This demonstration was aimed at condemning the assault by Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad on an employee of the MLA hostel canteen.

Donning banians and towels over their attire, the protestors vocally opposed what they termed as the 'goonda raj,' criticizing the ruling alliance's governance style.

The controversy erupted after a video surfaced of Gaikwad physically assaulting the canteen employee over alleged stale food, drawing rebuke from both governmental and opposition figures. Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve accused the government of supporting such elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)