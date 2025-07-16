Protest Erupts Over MLA's Assault at Canteen
Opposition legislators conducted a 'banian towel' protest outside Vidhan Bhavan to denounce Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad's assault on an MLA hostel canteen employee. A video of Gaikwad's actions, spurred by being served stale food, sparked outrage across political lines. Opposition Leader Ambadas Danve condemned the ruling alliance's alleged support of such behavior.
On Wednesday, opposition legislators from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) staged a symbolic 'banian towel' protest outside Vidhan Bhavan. This demonstration was aimed at condemning the assault by Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad on an employee of the MLA hostel canteen.
Donning banians and towels over their attire, the protestors vocally opposed what they termed as the 'goonda raj,' criticizing the ruling alliance's governance style.
The controversy erupted after a video surfaced of Gaikwad physically assaulting the canteen employee over alleged stale food, drawing rebuke from both governmental and opposition figures. Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve accused the government of supporting such elements.
