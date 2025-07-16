Left Menu

France to Scrutinize Budget with New Economic Growth Forecasts

France's finance minister Eric Lombard announced that the government would revise its economic growth forecasts in September. Prime Minister Francois Bayrou suggested scrapping public holidays and freezing spending to fit a €43.8 billion budget. Lombard expressed confidence in the plan's parliamentary approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 16-07-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 12:21 IST
France is set to reassess its economic growth forecasts this coming September, as announced by Finance Minister Eric Lombard during an interview with Bloomberg TV. While Lombard refrained from providing specifics, the announcement hinted at forthcoming fiscal changes in the country's economic strategy.

Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has already proposed measures to tighten fiscal policy, suggesting the abolition of two public holidays and a freeze on most public expenditure as part of a broader strategy to implement a €43.8 billion budget consolidation plan. This proposal aims to bolster the country's financial stability amidst current economic challenges.

Lombard expressed his confidence in the government's ability to shepherd the ambitious budget plan through the parliamentary process, signaling governmental unity in addressing the nation's economic concerns.

