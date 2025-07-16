Left Menu

Shiv Sena and Republican Sena Forge Strategic Alliance Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, has announced an alliance with Republican Sena, headed by Anandraj Ambedkar, to strengthen Dalit vote consolidation in Maharashtra's urban areas. The partnership aims to promote social justice and inclusive development, influencing municipal and Zilla Parishad elections across the state.

Updated: 16-07-2025 14:49 IST
In a significant political development, the Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, announced a strategic partnership with the Republican Sena, spearheaded by Anandraj Ambedkar, grandson of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, ahead of the Maharashtra local body elections.

This move is expected to consolidate Dalit votes in key urban areas, notably Mumbai, and reshape the political landscape of municipal corporations and Zilla Parishads. At a press conference in Mumbai, Shinde emphasized the alliance's foundations on shared values and social justice, promising inclusive development and a stronger voice for marginalized communities.

The alliance with Republican Sena, which maintains influence in the Vidarbha region, arrives as speculations grow about a possible reconciliation between the Thackeray cousins, potentially consolidating Marathi votes. Anandraj Ambedkar echoed the sentiment by expressing the partnership as a milestone moment for creating a new political alternative in Maharashtra.

