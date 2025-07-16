Trump Allies Intensify Efforts to Access Voter Data and Equipment

The Trump administration is escalating efforts to obtain voter data and inspect voting equipment across various states, according to a report by the Washington Post. These activities have triggered alarm among state and local election officials over potential security risks.

An unusual focus is observed in Colorado, where a White House-affiliated consultant has approached county clerks to allow federal or third-party review of voting machines. Carly Koppes, Weld County's Republican clerk, expressed strong opposition, citing security concerns. She firmly stated, "Nobody gets access to my voting equipment, for security reasons."

Additionally, the Justice Department has requested voter rolls from at least nine states, with two complying so far. This report comes amid former President Trump's ongoing baseless claims of electoral fraud concerning his 2020 defeat. Trump reiterated these claims and called for action against the "stolen election of 2020" in a recent Truth Social post.

