BJP's Vijayendra Challenges Congress's Election Gimmicks

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra criticized the AICC's two-day OBC advisory council meeting, calling it an election ploy ahead of the Bihar polls. He challenged Congress to demonstrate commitment to backward classes by announcing Mallikarjun Kharge as its prime ministerial candidate, and accused the party of neglecting these communities.

Bengaluru | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:21 IST
  India

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra lashed out at the Congress party, labeling the AICC's OBC advisory council meeting as an 'election gimmick' aimed at the upcoming Bihar polls. Vijayendra challenged Congress to prove its dedication to backward classes by naming Mallikarjun Kharge as their prime ministerial candidate.

Vijayendra criticized the Congress party for its long rule, holding them responsible for the lack of progress among backward communities. He dismissed the AICC meeting in Karnataka as politically motivated, asserting that it had no genuine concern for the upliftment of marginal groups.

Highlighting BJP's track record, Vijayendra accused Congress of divisive politics and ignoring the needs of OBC, SC/ST, and minority communities. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda of inclusive development, stating neither CM Siddaramaiah nor Congress have credibility to lecture BJP on social justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

