Congress Pushes for Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Restoration
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce legislation in Parliament's upcoming Monsoon session to restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. They also advocate the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule to address cultural and political aspirations.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political move, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the introduction of legislation in the forthcoming Monsoon session of Parliament to grant full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
The opposition leaders also recommend bringing Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to safeguard cultural and political rights. This action follows widespread calls from the region's citizens, seeking the restoration of their constitutional status and rights affected by past territorial changes.
The letter has been warmly received by Jammu and Kashmir's political figures, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who acknowledged the initiative as a vital step toward fulfilling longstanding promises made by the government to restore statehood.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes GST as 'Brutal Tool of Corporate Cronyism'
PM Narendra Modi departs for five-nation visit
Sonial, Rahul Gandhi wanted to usurp Rs 2k crore AJL company: ED to Delhi court
Narendra Modi Honored with Ghana's Star of Excellence
India and Ghana ink four agreements following talks between PM Narendra Modi and Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama.