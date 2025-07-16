Congress Pushes for Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Restoration

In a significant political move, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the introduction of legislation in the forthcoming Monsoon session of Parliament to grant full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

The opposition leaders also recommend bringing Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to safeguard cultural and political rights. This action follows widespread calls from the region's citizens, seeking the restoration of their constitutional status and rights affected by past territorial changes.

The letter has been warmly received by Jammu and Kashmir's political figures, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who acknowledged the initiative as a vital step toward fulfilling longstanding promises made by the government to restore statehood.

(With inputs from agencies.)