PM Modi Slams Congress's 'Shameful' Protest at AI Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress party's protest at the AI summit, labeling it a 'shameful display' that dishonors India. In a speech in Meerut, Modi called for accurate media reporting, condemned selective protection of Congress, and praised opposition allies for distancing themselves from the protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 18:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering in Meerut. (Photo:Youtube/PMModi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a sharp critique of the Congress party's 'shirtless' protest during the recent AI summit in Delhi, branding the act a 'shameful display that dishonours the country.'

Modi urged the national media to report the incident accurately, condemning the Youth Congress's protest against him and the India-US interim trade deal.

Speaking in Meerut, Modi lamented the lack of remorse among Congress leaders and criticized selective media reporting, suggesting a perceived bias toward protecting the Congress party's image.

He stressed that other opposition parties did not partake in the protest, expressing gratitude to opposition colleagues who condemned the actions and stood by the nation's pride.

Modi also addressed the Congress's actions in Parliament, accusing the party of obstructing proceedings rather than engaging constructively, which he argued harms its allies.

Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated significant infrastructure projects in Meerut, signalling development and progress for the region.

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

