U.S. Eyes Key Role in Azerbaijan-Armenia Transport Corridor

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan revealed that the U.S. has proposed managing a transport corridor through Armenia, linking Azerbaijan to its exclave, Nakhchivan. The 32 km corridor is vital for regional connections but contentious due to ongoing tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Updated: 16-07-2025 19:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. has offered to oversee a strategic transport corridor running through Armenia, according to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. This proposed corridor would connect Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave via Armenia, a move that could potentially ease regional transit issues.

The corridor spans approximately 32 kilometers through Armenia's Syunik province and is a point of contention for Azerbaijan. The latter is wary that if controlled solely by Armenia, access could be revoked, disrupting important links with its ally, Turkey.

The issue has been in negotiation for years, with U.S. involvement adding a new dimension to the discussions. Prime Minister Pashinyan's statement follows U.S. ambassador Tom Barrack's mention of America's proposal to lease the corridor for 100 years, allowing joint regional utilization.

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

