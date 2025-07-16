U.S. Eyes Key Role in Azerbaijan-Armenia Transport Corridor

The U.S. has offered to oversee a strategic transport corridor running through Armenia, according to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. This proposed corridor would connect Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave via Armenia, a move that could potentially ease regional transit issues.

The corridor spans approximately 32 kilometers through Armenia's Syunik province and is a point of contention for Azerbaijan. The latter is wary that if controlled solely by Armenia, access could be revoked, disrupting important links with its ally, Turkey.

The issue has been in negotiation for years, with U.S. involvement adding a new dimension to the discussions. Prime Minister Pashinyan's statement follows U.S. ambassador Tom Barrack's mention of America's proposal to lease the corridor for 100 years, allowing joint regional utilization.