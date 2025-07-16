Eswatini Holds US-Deported Nationals, Awaits Repatriation

In an unfolding international matter, Eswatini officials confirmed they are detaining five individuals deported from the U.S. These detainees are from Vietnam, Jamaica, Laos, Cuba, and Yemen—nations that initially declined their repatriation.

The situation developed after the U.S. Supreme Court relaxed restrictions on deportations to non-native countries, further complicated by refusals from several home nations to readmit these individuals. As a result, Eswatini has taken temporary custody of the deportees in its correctional facilities.

U.S. Homeland Security and Eswatini government officials have begun working with the International Organization for Migration to facilitate their eventual return to their home countries. Communication with IOM is ongoing as both nations seek resolution.