Switching Sides: Sanjay Jagtap Joins BJP

In a notable political shift, former Pune district Congress president and MLA, Sanjay Jagtap, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The move comes days after Jagtap resigned from his post and was formalized in the presence of Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan in Saswad.

Jagtap's decision to switch allegiance was reportedly supported unanimously by his followers, aiming to better address the needs and issues of his constituency. His shift highlights ongoing dynamics within the state's political framework, raising questions on party loyalty and constituency representation.

The move drew criticism from state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, who likened the BJP to a 'witch' for its strategy of absorbing Congress leaders. Sapkal emphasized that while the BJP boasts charismatic leadership, Congress remains committed to its core ideology and strength despite such departures.