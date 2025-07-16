Switching Sides: Sanjay Jagtap Joins BJP
Former Pune district Congress president and MLA Sanjay Jagtap joined the BJP, citing a joint decision with his followers to address constituency issues. Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal criticized BJP for poaching leaders while reaffirming Congress's ideological strength.
In a notable political shift, former Pune district Congress president and MLA, Sanjay Jagtap, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The move comes days after Jagtap resigned from his post and was formalized in the presence of Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan in Saswad.
Jagtap's decision to switch allegiance was reportedly supported unanimously by his followers, aiming to better address the needs and issues of his constituency. His shift highlights ongoing dynamics within the state's political framework, raising questions on party loyalty and constituency representation.
The move drew criticism from state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, who likened the BJP to a 'witch' for its strategy of absorbing Congress leaders. Sapkal emphasized that while the BJP boasts charismatic leadership, Congress remains committed to its core ideology and strength despite such departures.
