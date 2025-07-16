Tragic Cross-Border Shelling Claims Young Life in Khyber
A cross-border shelling incident from Afghanistan into the Khyber district of Pakistan resulted in the death of one child and serious injury to another. The tragic event unfolded when a mortar shell hit a residence amidst ongoing firing between Afghan-based elements and Pakistani forces, keeping security forces on high alert.
A tragic cross-border incident resulted in the death of a child and serious injury to another in Pakistan's Khyber district. The fatalities occurred due to shelling from Afghanistan on Wednesday, confirmed police sources.
The situation escalated in the Zakha Khel Bazaar area, approximately 40 kilometers from the Afghanistan border, where intense firing between Afghan elements and Pakistani forces has persisted since morning.
A mortar shell from Afghanistan struck Haji Daryab's home in Waragha Shankhel village, taking the life of a child while leaving another severely injured. Consequently, security forces remained on heightened alert amidst the tense atmosphere.
