Kennedy Shakes Up HHS Leadership: Top Aides Fired

In a striking move, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has dismissed two key leaders at the Health and Human Services Department. Chief of staff Heather Flick Melanson and deputy chief of staff for policy Hannah Anderson were both relieved of their duties, a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday.

Effective immediately, Matt Buckham, Kennedy's White House Liaison at the HHS, will serve as the acting chief of staff. Buckham's role has primarily involved overseeing recruitment and onboarding of political appointees within the department.

Under Kennedy's leadership, there are plans to significantly reorganize HHS by restructuring several agencies and reducing workforce. However, a federal judge recently blocked these proposals. In June, Kennedy controversially replaced an independent panel advising the CDC on vaccine policy with members he selected himself.