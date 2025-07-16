Trump Considers Ousting Fed Chair Powell
In a recent meeting at the Oval Office, President Donald Trump discussed with Republican lawmakers the potential firing of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, according to CBS News. Several attendees reportedly indicated that Trump was serious about the move. The discussion was based on multiple sources with direct knowledge.
This development highlights ongoing tensions within the administration over economic policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
