Trump Considers Ousting Fed Chair Powell

In a recent meeting at the Oval Office, President Donald Trump discussed with Republican lawmakers the potential firing of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, according to CBS News. Several attendees reportedly indicated that Trump was serious about the move. The discussion was based on multiple sources with direct knowledge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:37 IST
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump, during an Oval Office meeting with Republican lawmakers, broached the topic of possibly dismissing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, multiple sources told CBS News.

According to reports, several attendees at the meeting indicated that Trump might follow through with the firing.

This development highlights ongoing tensions within the administration over economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

