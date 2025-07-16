EU Allocates €100 Billion for Ukraine in New Budget

The European Union has unveiled its proposed budget for the years 2028 to 2034, which includes a substantial allocation of €100 billion for Ukraine. The announcement was made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday.

Von der Leyen, revealing the financial plan at a press conference, emphasized the EU's continued commitment to supporting Ukraine amidst ongoing challenges. This allocation is a significant portion of the budget, underscoring the importance the EU places on its relationship with Ukraine.

The proposed budget reflects the EU's strategic priorities for the next several years and demonstrates its willingness to invest heavily in Ukraine as part of broader geopolitical and economic plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)