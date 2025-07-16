Renewed Ceasefire Sparks Hope Amidst Syrian Conflict

The Syrian government, in collaboration with Druze religious leaders, declared a renewed ceasefire Wednesday after intense clashes threatened to destabilize the country's political transition. The violent conflict drew intervention from neighboring Israel, which conducted airstrikes in central Damascus.

While the ceasefire was publicized by the state-run SANA news agency and in a video by a Druze leader, doubts remain regarding its durability. A similar agreement previously collapsed within a day.

Israel's airstrikes, part of a campaign to support the Druze community and repel Islamic militants, marked a significant escalation. This violence poses a serious challenge to Syria's new government as it seeks to establish control post-Bashar Assad era, concluded by a 14-year civil war.

(With inputs from agencies.)