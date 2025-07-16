Senator Urges Overdue FEMA Security Grant Notices Amidst Resilience Funding Cuts

In a recent push for heightened national security, Democratic Senator Andy Kim urged the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to issue long-overdue funding notices for security grants. These grants are essential for safeguarding cities, ports, and religious institutions against potential terrorist threats.

Senator Kim expressed concern in a letter addressed to the Trump administration, highlighting significant delays in releasing the notices meant for programs allocated $1.5 billion in 2024. The delay persisted despite statutory obligations mandating FEMA to issue these notices by mid-May.

Amidst the backdrop of President Trump's consideration to overhaul FEMA and substantial cuts to community resilience grants, twenty Democrat-led states have filed lawsuits challenging the administration's decision to cancel these programs. Senator Kim emphasized the importance of these grants, especially after recent heightened terrorism threats following the U.S. attack on Iran's nuclear facilities.

