Left Menu

Senator Urges Overdue FEMA Security Grant Notices Amidst Resilience Funding Cuts

Democratic Senator Andy Kim has called for the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency to release delayed funding notices for security grants vital for protecting cities, ports, and synagogues from terrorist threats. This comes amid cuts and lawsuits related to community resilience grant program cancellations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:09 IST
Senator Urges Overdue FEMA Security Grant Notices Amidst Resilience Funding Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent push for heightened national security, Democratic Senator Andy Kim urged the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to issue long-overdue funding notices for security grants. These grants are essential for safeguarding cities, ports, and religious institutions against potential terrorist threats.

Senator Kim expressed concern in a letter addressed to the Trump administration, highlighting significant delays in releasing the notices meant for programs allocated $1.5 billion in 2024. The delay persisted despite statutory obligations mandating FEMA to issue these notices by mid-May.

Amidst the backdrop of President Trump's consideration to overhaul FEMA and substantial cuts to community resilience grants, twenty Democrat-led states have filed lawsuits challenging the administration's decision to cancel these programs. Senator Kim emphasized the importance of these grants, especially after recent heightened terrorism threats following the U.S. attack on Iran's nuclear facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025