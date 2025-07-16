Trump Faces Off with Powell: Speculations on Federal Reserve Leadership
President Donald Trump addressed the media on Wednesday, stating he has no current plans to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Trump, however, criticized Powell's interest rate policies and did not completely dismiss the possibility of firing him amid an investigation into Fed project cost overruns.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that there are no immediate plans to dismiss Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell. This statement comes amidst rising tensions over the central bank's handling of interest rates.
Trump reiterated his disapproval of Powell's refusal to further lower interest rates, expressing intentions to consider replacements once Powell's term concludes in May 2026.
When pressed about potentially firing Powell, Trump did not entirely rule out the possibility, noting it would be highly unlikely unless allegations of fraud were substantiated during an ongoing investigation into a $2.5 billion Federal Reserve renovation project.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU-IFAD Launch €4.26M ‘ResilientRemit’ to Boost Rural Climate Resilience via Migrant Finance
Outcry and Investigation: BJP Demands Justice in Kolkata Law College Gangrape Case
UNDP Launches Sevilla Platform at FFD4 to Finance SDGs and Tackle Inequality
UNDP Spurs Integrated Climate-Nature Finance Push via Sevilla Platform for Action
IFC and ACF Partner to Boost Rural Microfinance in Kazakhstan with $5M Loan