YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Slams Andhra Police and Government: Allegations of Corruption and Misuse of Power

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and President of the YSR Congress Party, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has leveled serious allegations against the state's law enforcement and current government. Accusing them of rampant corruption and abuse of power, Reddy described the situation as a crisis, alleging control by police akin to 'mafia dons'.

In a vehement address in Vijayawada, Reddy lambasted the apparent unauthorized operations of belt shops across villages, asserting they function with police approval, selling liquor above the standard price. He highlighted illegal sand smuggling, expressing concerns over the substantial loss of public revenue generated by these activities.

Further, Reddy alleged unauthorized clubs and businesses are forced to pay bribes to continue operations, with funds being distributed amongst local officials and supposedly reaching the Chief Minister's family. These claims point to systemic corruption undermining the state's governance and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)