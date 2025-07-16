Left Menu

Ceasefire Wavers Amid Rising Tensions in Syria

Syria's government and Druze leaders announce a renewed ceasefire as Israel intervenes with airstrikes amid escalating violence. Clashes between Sunni Bedouin tribes and Druze factions in Sweida have fueled instability. The conflict threatens Syria's postwar transition, with hundreds of casualties reported and fears for relatives' safety increasing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:48 IST
Ceasefire Wavers Amid Rising Tensions in Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

Syrian government officials and Druze leaders have declared a new ceasefire after intense confrontations, although the stability of this truce remains uncertain. The announcement comes as Israel has intervened with aerial attacks, claiming to protect the Druze minority and pushing back against Islamic militants near the border.

Tensions rose following kidnappings and violence between local Sunni Bedouin tribes and Druze militias in the southern province of Sweida. The resulting chaos has challenged the new Syrian government's control, which has struggled to gain trust from minority groups after the ousting of former dictator Bashar Assad.

Israel's defense minister announced further military action if Syrian forces do not withdraw, pointing to ongoing violence and protests by Druze communities on both sides of the Golan Heights border. Meanwhile, reports of atrocities, communications blackouts, and fears for Druze civilians' safety continue to emerge amid the evolving conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025