Ceasefire Wavers Amid Rising Tensions in Syria
Syria's government and Druze leaders announce a renewed ceasefire as Israel intervenes with airstrikes amid escalating violence. Clashes between Sunni Bedouin tribes and Druze factions in Sweida have fueled instability. The conflict threatens Syria's postwar transition, with hundreds of casualties reported and fears for relatives' safety increasing.
Syrian government officials and Druze leaders have declared a new ceasefire after intense confrontations, although the stability of this truce remains uncertain. The announcement comes as Israel has intervened with aerial attacks, claiming to protect the Druze minority and pushing back against Islamic militants near the border.
Tensions rose following kidnappings and violence between local Sunni Bedouin tribes and Druze militias in the southern province of Sweida. The resulting chaos has challenged the new Syrian government's control, which has struggled to gain trust from minority groups after the ousting of former dictator Bashar Assad.
Israel's defense minister announced further military action if Syrian forces do not withdraw, pointing to ongoing violence and protests by Druze communities on both sides of the Golan Heights border. Meanwhile, reports of atrocities, communications blackouts, and fears for Druze civilians' safety continue to emerge amid the evolving conflict.
