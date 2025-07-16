Political Shift: Ultra-Orthodox Party Exits Netanyahu's Cabinet

In a significant political development, the ultra-Orthodox Shas party withdrew from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet on Wednesday, echoing a similar action earlier this week by the United Torah Judaism party.

The exit was prompted by a disagreement over the failure to secure future exemptions from military service for religious students, a long-standing and sensitive issue in Israeli politics. The Shas group expressed its discontent, issuing a statement that highlighted their inability to remain part of the government under current circumstances.

Despite withdrawing from the cabinet, the Shas party has chosen to stay within the parliamentary coalition, thus preserving Netanyahu's tenuous majority. This move reduces the likelihood of immediate elections and does not hinder his pursuit of a Gaza ceasefire. With parliament entering a summer recess on July 27, Netanyahu has a brief window to address the contentious conscription exemption issue.

