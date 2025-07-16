Left Menu

Political Shift: Ultra-Orthodox Party Exits Netanyahu's Cabinet

The Shas party has exited Prime Minister Netanyahu's cabinet over disputes on military conscription exemptions for religious students. This follows a similar move by the United Torah Judaism party. However, Shas remains in the parliamentary coalition, maintaining Netanyahu's slim majority and averting an imminent election crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:27 IST
Political Shift: Ultra-Orthodox Party Exits Netanyahu's Cabinet

In a significant political development, the ultra-Orthodox Shas party withdrew from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet on Wednesday, echoing a similar action earlier this week by the United Torah Judaism party.

The exit was prompted by a disagreement over the failure to secure future exemptions from military service for religious students, a long-standing and sensitive issue in Israeli politics. The Shas group expressed its discontent, issuing a statement that highlighted their inability to remain part of the government under current circumstances.

Despite withdrawing from the cabinet, the Shas party has chosen to stay within the parliamentary coalition, thus preserving Netanyahu's tenuous majority. This move reduces the likelihood of immediate elections and does not hinder his pursuit of a Gaza ceasefire. With parliament entering a summer recess on July 27, Netanyahu has a brief window to address the contentious conscription exemption issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025