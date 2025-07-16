High Stakes Politics: ADM in Saharanpur Under Investigation for Misconduct
A probe has been initiated against ADM Santosh Bahadur Singh in Saharanpur following misconduct allegations by SP MP Iqra Hasan. Hasan alleges rude treatment during a visit to discuss local issues. An investigation has been directed by Divisional Commissioner Atal Kumar Rai to verify these claims, which Singh denies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 16-07-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 23:05 IST
- Country:
- India
In Saharanpur, an investigation has been launched against Additional District Magistrate Santosh Bahadur Singh, following accusations of misconduct by Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan.
Hasan claimed she experienced disrespectful conduct while attempting to discuss constituency issues. She reported the incident, seeking action, catalyzing a formal inquiry led by Divisional Commissioner Atal Kumar Rai.
Despite ADM Singh's denial of these allegations, the incident has sparked significant political reactions, notably from SP president Akhilesh Yadav, underscoring tensions over official conduct towards public representatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kolkata Law College Assault Case Sparks Political Tensions
Political Tensions Rise Over Disha Salian's Death: Accusations and Apologies
Political Tensions Erupt in Andhra Pradesh Over Convoy Tragedy
Political Tensions Rise Over Religion During Uttar Pradesh's Kanwar Yatra
UK Stocks Rally as Political Tensions Ease Amid Labour Market Surprises