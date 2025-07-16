High Stakes Politics: ADM in Saharanpur Under Investigation for Misconduct

In Saharanpur, an investigation has been launched against Additional District Magistrate Santosh Bahadur Singh, following accusations of misconduct by Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan.

Hasan claimed she experienced disrespectful conduct while attempting to discuss constituency issues. She reported the incident, seeking action, catalyzing a formal inquiry led by Divisional Commissioner Atal Kumar Rai.

Despite ADM Singh's denial of these allegations, the incident has sparked significant political reactions, notably from SP president Akhilesh Yadav, underscoring tensions over official conduct towards public representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)