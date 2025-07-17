Trump Criticizes Fed Chair Powell Amid Renovation Controversy

Former President Donald Trump has expressed his hope for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to step down, while simultaneously recognizing the possible market upheaval his removal could incite. Trump's comments were made during an interview aired on the Real America's Voice network.

Trump's criticism of Powell has been relentless in recent days, particularly regarding Powell's purported delay in cutting interest rates. This comes amidst a backdrop of Republican discontent with a $2.5 billion renovation plan for the Fed's historic Washington headquarters, which some in the administration see as a grounds for Powell's early removal.

No evidence of any fraudulent activities has been found in relation to the renovation. A Fed spokesperson highlighted Powell's persistent declaration that he would not resign, reiterating his intentions to fulfill his term, concluding in May 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)